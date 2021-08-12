Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now forecasts that the company will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLDR. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $50.24 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $27.63 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,832.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after buying an additional 455,373 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $48,243,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

