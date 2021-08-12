HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.88) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 605 ($7.90) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 455 ($5.94) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 464.91 ($6.07).

HSBA opened at GBX 412.70 ($5.39) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £84.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 417.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

