Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $170.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.04. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $2,309,533.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $39,717.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,581 shares of company stock valued at $46,791,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

