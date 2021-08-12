AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Earns Buy Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

AC Immune stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $487.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative net margin of 405.01% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 51.4% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,923 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

