KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

KBCSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KBC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €64.00 ($75.29) to €66.00 ($77.65) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €72.00 ($84.71) to €79.00 ($92.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded KBC Group to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €56.50 ($66.47) to €59.90 ($70.47) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised KBC Group to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded KBC Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.49. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $42.27.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, research analysts predict that KBC Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

