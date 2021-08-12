3D Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 38,686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,368% compared to the typical volume of 2,636 put options.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 93,190 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,271 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in 3D Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. 3D Systems’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DDD. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

