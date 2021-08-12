IBI Group’s (IBG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of IBI Group (TSE:IBG) in a report released on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for IBI Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

IBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Laurentian boosted their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of IBI Group in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial raised their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.58.

Shares of IBG opened at C$11.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.32. The firm has a market cap of C$344.37 million and a PE ratio of 25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. IBI Group has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.60.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$103.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IBI Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

