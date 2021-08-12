Insider Buying: Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) Insider Buys 2,800 Shares of Stock

Abrdn PLC (LON:ABDN) insider Douglas J. Flint bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £8,148 ($10,645.41).
LON:ABDN opened at GBX 293.60 ($3.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.17. Abrdn PLC has a one year low of GBX 266.70 ($3.48) and a one year high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.90.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.58%.
Abrdn Company Profile
Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
