Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Lifted by B. Riley

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globalstar in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 77.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Globalstar by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 476,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 106,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Globalstar by 1,382.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,037 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 406,627 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globalstar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.