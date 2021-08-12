Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Educational Services Co. Issued By Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 18.20%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $182.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

