Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABX. CSFB set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.28 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$38.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.69.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$25.39 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$23.63 and a 12-month high of C$41.09. The stock has a market cap of C$45.17 billion and a PE ratio of 14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 18.95%.

In related news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.