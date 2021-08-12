Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Issued By Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $60.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 23,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

