Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Tecnoglass traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

TGLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.