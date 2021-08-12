Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Decreased by Analyst

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Immunic in a report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($8.31) EPS.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14).

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IMUX. Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

IMUX stock opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.56. Immunic has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm has a market cap of $247.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Immunic by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunic by 158.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Immunic by 281.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

