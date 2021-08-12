Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for NextCure, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:NXTC)

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NextCure in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 8th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.61). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NextCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.61) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NXTC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.55.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of -0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.68. NextCure has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NextCure by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in NextCure by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NextCure by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in NextCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NextCure by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

