Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of PLYM opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $709.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.