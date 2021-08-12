Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Strong-Buy

Ternium (NYSE:TX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

TX has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.44.

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Ternium will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $831,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth $3,306,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the second quarter worth $425,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

