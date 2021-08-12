Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.04% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BLDP. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.14.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

BLDP opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.03 and a quick ratio of 25.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.89. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 49,267 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277,726 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 182.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.