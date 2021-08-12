Lithium Americas Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 61,390 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 792% compared to the typical volume of 6,879 call options.
Shares of LAC stock opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 1.29. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
