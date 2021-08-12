M&G (LON:MNG) Given “Under Review” Rating at Shore Capital

M&G (LON:MNG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 234 ($3.06) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered M&G to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&G has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 243.33 ($3.18).

Shares of MNG stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Tuesday. M&G has a one year low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a one year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 233.16. The stock has a market cap of £5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36.

In related news, insider Clive Adamson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £1,185 ($1,548.21).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

