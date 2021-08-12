Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $223.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Five Below to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.05.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $222.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.28. Five Below has a twelve month low of $105.29 and a twelve month high of $225.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.10.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

