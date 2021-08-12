Contrasting Empower (NYSE:EMPW) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) and Empower (NYSE:EMPW) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Veoneer and Empower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veoneer -25.99% -34.38% -19.06% Empower N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Veoneer and Empower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veoneer $1.37 billion 3.08 -$545.00 million ($4.07) -9.28 Empower N/A N/A -$4.44 million N/A N/A

Empower has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veoneer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Veoneer and Empower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veoneer 4 7 0 0 1.64 Empower 0 0 3 0 3.00

Veoneer currently has a consensus target price of $23.97, suggesting a potential downside of 36.51%. Empower has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.50%. Given Empower’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Empower is more favorable than Veoneer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.8% of Veoneer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Empower shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Veoneer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Empower beats Veoneer on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area. Its products include advanced driver assistance systems and highly automated driving solutions with focus on autonomous driving. The company was founded on April 1, 2018 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Empower

Empower Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

