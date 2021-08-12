Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $49.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $30.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Poshmark shares last traded at $29.63, with a volume of 15,793 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

In other news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mv Management Xi, L.L.C. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $36,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,522.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.33 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Poshmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

