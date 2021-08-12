The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $25.00. The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $19.70. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $19.94, with a volume of 68,291 shares traded.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKIN. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85.

About The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.