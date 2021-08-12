Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $135.68, but opened at $163.15. Upstart shares last traded at $169.46, with a volume of 71,179 shares traded.

The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis.

UPST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Upstart in the first quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $3,154,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter worth about $2,830,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $6,549,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.15.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

