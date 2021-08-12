Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Up 8.8% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $6.18 and last traded at $6.09. 28,880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,412,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 83.29% and a negative net margin of 134.74%.

PGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 8,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $59,053.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 300,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,999.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 509,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $3,856,665.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,342,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,706,275.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,290,842 shares of company stock worth $15,651,268 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precigen by 134.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Precigen in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Precigen by 148.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC raised its stake in Precigen by 119.2% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

