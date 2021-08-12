Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 120.80 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.56), with a volume of 1088781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120 ($1.57).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.27.

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

