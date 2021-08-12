Fulcrum Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 29,675 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 21,881% compared to the typical volume of 135 put options.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FULC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179 over the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,975,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 54.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,205,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,882 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,388,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,431.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 556,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 567.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 225,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.90. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.65% and a negative net margin of 539.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.