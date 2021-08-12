Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,728 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,972% compared to the average daily volume of 566 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of IRWD opened at $13.92 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,608,467.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock valued at $325,973 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 373,810 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

