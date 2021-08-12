CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will report $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. CNO Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CNO Financial Group.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $576,374.16. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter worth $208,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNO Financial Group (CNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.