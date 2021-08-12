Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Buys 86 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney acquired 86 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £150.50 ($196.63).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Chris Carney acquired 91 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($194.98).

LON TW opened at GBX 177.85 ($2.32) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 4.14 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 193 ($2.52).

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

