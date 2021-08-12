$2.17 EPS Expected for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,325%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS.

CLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $26.45.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,161.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 116.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,834 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 143,741 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at $3,419,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

