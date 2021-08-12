Insider Buying: APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) Insider Purchases 190,500 Shares of Stock

APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) insider Wayne Bulpitt purchased 190,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,765 ($32,355.63).

APQ opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.78, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. APQ Global Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.77. The company has a market cap of £10.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.

APQ Global Company Profile

APQ Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the investment activities in Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It invests in equities and credit, and government and local currency bonds. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

