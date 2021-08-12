Insider Buying: APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) Insider Purchases 190,500 Shares of Stock

APQ Global Limited (LON:APQ) insider Wayne Bulpitt purchased 190,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, for a total transaction of £24,765 ($32,355.63).
APQ opened at GBX 13 ($0.17) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.78, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. APQ Global Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.77. The company has a market cap of £10.20 million and a PE ratio of -0.34.
APQ Global Company Profile
