Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLD. Raymond James cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE COLD opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -141.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $227,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 46,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,554 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

