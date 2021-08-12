Adam Metz Acquires 200,000 Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Adam Metz acquired 200,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 36.85 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Hammerson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMSO. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 30.33 ($0.40).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

