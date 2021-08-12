Adam Metz Acquires 200,000 Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Adam Metz acquired 200,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($94,068.46).
Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 36.85 ($0.48) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. Hammerson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.60 ($0.58). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.00%.
About Hammerson
At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.
