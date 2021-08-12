Insider Buying: J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Insider Buys 5,500 Shares of Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider Tanuj Kapilashrami bought 5,500 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78).

SBRY stock opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.95) on Thursday. J Sainsbury plc has a one year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 302.50 ($3.95). The firm has a market cap of £7.05 billion and a PE ratio of -22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 275.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRY shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

