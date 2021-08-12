Wedbush Comments on SciPlay Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SciPlay in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

SCPL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.78. SciPlay has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in SciPlay by 438.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth about $504,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 29,909 shares in the last quarter. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.