Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Down 11.5% After Earnings Miss

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) shares traded down 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.29. 8,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 397,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 11.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

GPMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

In other news, CEO John A. Taylor purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.21 per share, with a total value of $127,890.00. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,506,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,767,000 after purchasing an additional 232,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,914,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 387,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $713.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.58.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

