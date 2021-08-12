Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.60, but opened at $9.28. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 71,968 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.83) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,827.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Laurent Humeau sold 10,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $93,584.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,659.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,648 shares of company stock valued at $910,995. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,171,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,452,000 after acquiring an additional 656,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,320,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 796,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,117,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,648,000 after purchasing an additional 213,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 440,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,579,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 482,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

