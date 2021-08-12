ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $94.07, but opened at $89.30. ESCO Technologies shares last traded at $92.44, with a volume of 303 shares.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 90.24 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ESE)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

