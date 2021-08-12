FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $22.44. FS KKR Capital shares last traded at $22.77, with a volume of 9,921 shares traded.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 81.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSK shares. TheStreet upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter worth $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 36.2% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 33,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29.

About FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

