Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $43.23. Squarespace shares last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 1,411 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07).

Get Squarespace alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.

In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,922,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04.

About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.