Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $43.23. Squarespace shares last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 1,411 shares changing hands.
The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07).
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SQSP shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,922,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $2,583,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.04.
About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
