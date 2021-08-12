Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $11.48. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $10.92, with a volume of 5,645 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 103.20% and a negative net margin of 591.81%.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

In other news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 7.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 61.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

