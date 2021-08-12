Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $48.24, but opened at $65.40. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $60.09, with a volume of 48,365 shares trading hands.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.15.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after buying an additional 899,089 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 288,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 238,728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $5,898,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $529,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,316.15% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

