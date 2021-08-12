Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,013 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,769% compared to the typical volume of 51 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after acquiring an additional 694,521 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,613,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,304,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after acquiring an additional 158,648 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 266.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,847,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,255,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 405,132 shares during the period. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

ENBL opened at $8.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 2.50. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.65%.

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

