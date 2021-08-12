Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of FLYW traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 401,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,264. Flywire has a 12 month low of $27.63 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLYW. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

