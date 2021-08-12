Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46, Fidelity Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,987. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $38.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $597.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Newtek Business Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

