Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Carmanah Technologies (TSE:CMH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of C$134.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. Carmanah Technologies has a one year low of C$3.39 and a one year high of C$7.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a current ratio of 12.25.

Get Carmanah Technologies alerts:

About Carmanah Technologies

Carmanah Technologies Corporation designs, develops, and distributes products focused on energy optimized light LED solutions for infrastructure worldwide. It operates in Signals and Illumination segments. The Signals segment provides solar LED flashing beacons, including pedestrian crosswalk signals, school zone flashers, and 24-hr roadway beacons for various roadway applications; a range of marine lighting solutions to coast guards, marine authorities, navies, and ports; and LED aviation lighting solutions, such as approach lightings, apron lightings, and solar and hybrid power systems.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Carmanah Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carmanah Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.