TD Securities Cuts Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$2.00

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ESI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.40 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Friday, August 6th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.03.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$1.67 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$271.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.96.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.