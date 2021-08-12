BMO Capital Markets Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$11.50

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ECN. CIBC raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$10.25 price target on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on ECN Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.78.

TSE ECN opened at C$10.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.63. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.89 and a one year high of C$11.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.47.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.88 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -79.56%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

